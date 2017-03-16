The royal family has found itself in yet another mess involving partying princes and mystery women. While in the past, this would mean Prince Harry out on the town, but this time, the news is surround Prince William and his recent trip to the Swiss ski resort of Verbier.

The guys-only holiday has come under scrutiny after videos surfaced showing the 34-year-old dancing with two women at the Farinet nightclub, one of them believed to be Australian model Sophie Taylor. In another clip, William can be seen with his arm around the waist of an unknown woman.

In the footage, the prince is seen playfully grab Taylor's cowboy hat off her head before planting it on his own. Another clip shows one of the women dancing seductively and dropping down low in front of him.

"It's safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this," Royal expert Katie Nicholl said of the videos. The duchess of Cambridge and the couple's children did not attend the ski-trip and were back home in England.

While some have excused William's decision to go on the "lads-only" trip rather than attend the beginning of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, these latest videos indicate inappropriate behaviour from a future king and are sure to kick up a PR storm.

The prince has returned from his trip and resumed work with the East Anglian Air Ambulance on 15 March. He posed for a photo behind the console of a helicopter on his first day back on the job.

William had previously expressed plans to resign from the EAAA and move to Kensington Palace with his family. He said he intended to spend more time on his royal duties and the various charitable causes they support.