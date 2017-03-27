South Korean prosecutors have asked for an arrest warrant for disgraced former president Park Geun-hye in connection with a series of corruption allegations which resulted in her impeachment.

The former leader faces multiple allegations including bribery, abuse of authority, coercion and leaking government secrets in relation to the scandal that involves her long-time friend and confidante Choi Soon-sil.

In a statement the prosecution said: "A lot of evidence has been collected so far, but as the suspect denies most of the criminal allegations, there is a possibility of her destroying evidence."

"The accused abused her enormous power and status as president to receive bribes from companies or to infringe upon the rights to freedom of corporate management and leaked important confidential information on state affairs. These are grave issues," the statement further read.

"It would be unfair not to seek a warrant considering that her accomplice Choi Soon-sil, as well as those government officials who followed her direction and the ones who gave kickbacks have all been detained."

It is not yet clear if the prosecution has moved the Seoul Central District court for the arrest warrant. If the court does issue a warrant, Park could become the third president to be arrested for criminal allegations after Roh Tae Woo and Chun Doo Hwan, according to Yonhap news agency.

Meanwhile, the presidential election is scheduled to take place on 9 May following upholding of the parliamentary impeachment by the constitutional court.

Last week, Park was interrogated by prosecutors for 14 hours and she denied any wrongdoing.