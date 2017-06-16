Protesters have stormed Kensington Town Hall demanding "justice" for all those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire.

Hundreds of demonstrators, local residents and friends and family of those who died are among those in attendance. The demonstration was held in the wake of the blaze in west London, which has left at least 30 people dead.

As well as the people inside the building, there were other protesters outside the town hall urging people to remain calm demanding "answers" about the fire.

Singer Lilly Allen was one of those who attended the gathering outside the town hall.

Thousands of people are also expected to attend a rally in Westminster over the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The "Justice for Grenfell" protest outside the Department for Communities and Local Government building in Marsham Street is set to start later this evening from 6pm.

The protest outside the town hall arrived after The Royal Borough of Chelsea and Kensington said it may not be possible to re-home all those affected by the fire in their local community.

A spokesperson added: "The Council is helping those affected and in need of emergency accommodation. It is also giving financial assistance to cover their immediate needs.

"All residents of Grenfell Tower who have requested help have been placed in hotels.

"We are now looking to source interim accommodation for those Grenfell Tower residents and also trying to assist, where possible, elderly and vulnerable residents from surrounding areas who have been unable to return to their homes due to the safety cordon.

"While we will try do our upmost to ensure those affected remain in or near the borough, given the number of households involved, it is possible the Council will have to explore housing options that may become available in other parts of the capital."