Protesters in wheelchairs today (19 July) blocked the entrance to the House of Commons to demonstrate against cuts to benefits.

Disabled People Against Cuts demonstrators chanted "no justice, no peace" in the Central Lobby and demanded to speak with MPs, who were gathered in the chamber for their last PMQs before the summer break.

The group called on the government to end cuts to social care and to reintroduce the independent living fund for people with a disability, which was permanently closed in 2015.

"This is a message to Theresa May – while we have no justice, you will have no peace," the demonstrators said.

"No more deaths from benefit cuts," they chanted.

"People are suffering as a result of cuts to social care. People are dying as a result of neglect," activist Claire Glasman for disability rights group WinVisible said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was greeted with cheers and a chorus of "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" as he walked past. They were also pleased to see Jonathan Bartley and Caroline Lucas of the Green Party.

Police were present at the scene.