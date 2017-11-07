Avid PlayStation users who rack up the trophies can now redeem points in the Network Store to buy new games, Sony has revealed.

PlayStation ranks player achievements as bronze, silver, gold and platinum, depending on the difficulty, and saves the trophies to an account once complete. The more trophies a player earns the more "money" they can earn to spend in the store.

A $10 PSN voucher is earned by saving 1000 points. 100 silver trophies earns 100 points, 25 gold trophies earns 250 points and 10 platinum trophies earns 1000 points. The value is not great, but die-hard gamers could still claim dozens of free games.

One user, named Roughdawg4, has amassed 15,580 silver trophies, 6,929 gold and 1,361 platinum. This entitles them to more than $2,000 in value on the PlayStation store. The PlayStation trophy leader board shows dozens of gamers who would earn in excess of $1,500 credit. The earnings can be used to buy games, movies and music.

But the rewards system is not open to everyone. In fact, only United States and Canadian PlayStation users can trade in their trophies for gift cards at this stage. And once trophies are traded for points, they cannot be used again.

Trophies were introduced on the PlayStation 3 to compete with the Achievements system for Microsoft's Xbox 360.

This is not the first time PlayStation has held a promotion on its trophy system. In September, PlayStation Australia offered four physically-made platinum trophies for the best achievements unlocked in Fifa 18.