PSA Group, the French company that owns Peugeot and Citroen has reached a deal to buy General Motors' European unit which includes Vauxhall.

The deal, valued at around €2.2bn (£1.9bn), was announced ahead of a press conference scheduled to take place in Paris today (6 March).

With the acquisition, PSA will become Europe's second biggest carmaker, behind Volkswagen.

PSA has pledged to achieve €1.7bn in cost savings from the acquisition by 2026, and lift the OPel business and its UK Vauxhall brand to %% operating margin within the same period, Reuters reports.

