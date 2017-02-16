Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has expressed his love for Manchester United and has opened the door for a future move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old made a switch to the French capital club from Club Brugge last summer. Since joining the Ligue 1 winners, he has been a regular inclusion in his side's starting lineup, 24 appearances in all competitions, which includes 15 appearances in the league.

Meunier started in PSG's 4-0 crushing victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash at Parc des Princes in 14 February. The Belgium international revealed he is happy with his current employers, but admitted a switch to England's top flight club competition will be a dream move.

"I've always said that one day, I would like to play in the Premier League," Meunier told DH, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I'm very happy in Paris and if I finish my career there, it won't be a disappointment, far from it. But, if one day, I had to leave Paris, why not?

"On the other side of the channel, there are the stadiums, the fans, and I've never hidden that I'm a big fan of Manchester United, which remains, in my eyes, the real reference in the world of football."

Jose Mourinho has the services of Antonio Valencia as the first choice right-back at Old Trafford. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has also deployed Matteo Darmian in that position, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah has also featured in the full-back position for United.

The Belgian defender will be hoping his form for the current employers could be sufficient for him to attract interest from the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Emery heaped praise on Meunier following PSG's 5-0 victory over Lorient in their last match of 2016.

"Thomas works a lot and has progressed a lot since his arrival. He needs to keep that up. His confidence and experience have both grown. We are delighted with his progress," Emery explained, as reported by ESPN.