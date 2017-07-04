Paris Saint-Germain have held a meeting with Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in France, as they attempt to secure a move for the youngster ahead of Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

At just 18, Mbappe is Europe's most sought-after young talent after a remarkable breakthrough campaign with Monaco last term. Already a full France international, the striker is expected to command a transfer fee that could eclipse the record £89m ($112.3m) Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba in August 2016.

Monaco were said to have turned down a world-record bid from Real worth €120m (£106.4m, $136.4m) in June, with Madrid-based publication Marca reporting the teenager has informed his representatives that he only wants to play for Los Blancos.

Arsenal are also keen admirers, with Mbappe eager to work with Arsene Wenger, sources told Le Parisien, despite ultimately seeing the north London club as a stepping stone to greater things.

Liverpool have also emerged as an interested party and have tested Monaco's resolve with a €100m bid and a promise to the player he will have an immediate first-team role under Jurgen Klopp, according to Marca.

But PSG are now upping their efforts to try and convince the striker to remain in France. According to L'Equipe, Mbappe and his father recently met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique, determined to sell the idea of a move to the French capital to the Monaco striker.

According to the French publication, PSG are hopeful of signing him this summer after the meeting where the club's Champions League aspirations and what role Mbappe would play at Parc de Princes were discussed.

Mbappe is yet to make a decision on his future, and while Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim is keen to ensure he remains part of his team next season, he admits more players could be sold in the coming months.

"I hope to keep the right players," Jardim said. "It is not just me, all the coaches of the world [would] like to keep the best players. But with the Monaco project, maybe it's not possible to always keep the best. We're going to look at what's going to happen.

"Three players left. Other players could leave us. Everyone knows our project. It did not change even if we have won the title. The project is the same. The goal is still win. Nothing changed."

After winning Ligue 1 and reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season, Monaco's burgeoning side has attracted envious glances from clubs across the continent. The club have already lost Bernardo Silva to Manchester City with Tiemoué Bakayoko poised to join Chelsea, while Thomas Lemar, Fabinho, Benjamin Mendy and Djibril Sidibé remain linked with moves away.