Tottenham Hotspur are set to complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, the Brazil international has undergone his medical at the north London club's training ground ahead of his proposed £25m ($35.4m) move to the Premier League on 31 January.

Moura arrived in the English capital via Eurostar and was driven to Tottenham's training base in Enfield on Tuesday morning. His deal should be completed on Wednesday, meaning he will not be able to make his debut against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's men travel to Wembley to face Tottenham in the league clash. Mauricio Pochettino's side's failure to register him on Tuesday means he will have to wait until 4 February to make his Spurs debut, which will be against Liverpool.

The former Sao Paulo star has struggled for regular playing time at Parc des Princes. He has not started even a single game in the Ligue 1, while he has not featured in the Champions League this term.

Lack of playing time under Unai Emery's side this season has seen him being linked with a move away from PSG. He was heavily linked with a move to Mourinho's United earlier in the mid-season transfer window.

United signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal and allowed Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction. The arrival of the Chilean international at Old Trafford has forced the Red Devils to end their interest in PSG winger.

The English club were in discussion with PSG over a possibility of signing Moura. The player's preference was to move to the Premier League and join Tottenham. Even before Spurs' links started to surface, the winger had expressed his desire to move to England in January.

"Is there a chance that I stay this winter? I do not think so. With what the coach has said, it looks like this is the end of my Paris story," Moura said.

"I have offers but I cannot talk about them. I like English football very much, it is truly one of the best leagues in the world. I have always said that I want to stay in Europe – I still have things to achieve here."

When asked about Moura's deal, Pochettino said: "We are a club where we sign opportunities. We are in different positions and different realities at the moment. We are always in the market in a different reality from these type of clubs."

"When we signed Heung-min Son it was at the end of the window. We tried from the beginning but Leverkusen said no at first. Then we signed him later. It's all about opportunities."