Shahid Afridi has parted ways with Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 champions, Peshawar Zalmi.

The former Pakistan all-rounder, who announced the decision on Twitter, had played for the franchise since the inaugural season of the PSL and was part of the squad that beat Quetta Gladiators in the 2017 final, although Afridi missed out on playing in the final due to a finger injury.

"Won one cup with one team, time for another. I'm announcing my end of service as president and player of Peshawar Zalmi Team due to my personal reasons," he wrote. "My best wishes with Peshawar Zalmi and as far as my Peshawar fans are concerned, I know they are with me wherever I go."

The abrupt departure of the 37-year-old came as news to many people, including the franchise's owner Javed Afridi, who had no clue about the former Zalmi captain's move.

"Like many, I am also surprised after reading his tweets," he said, as quoted on ESPN. "I have no clue and am not aware about the reason he wrote this. But definitely I would like to speak to him before making any further comment."

Darren Sammy, who succeeded Afridi as Zalmi captain and played a key role in the franchise's first PSL crown, was also surprised, initially tweeting,"What? When did that happen," before adding: "Was a pleasure playing with you buddy.. although I'm in shock that you leaving."

As of the latest edition of the PSL, Afridi had scored 177 runs with a strike rate of 173.52 and taken two wickets with an economy rate of 6.75. Afridi announced during the group stage of the PSL in February that he had retired from all formats of international cricket.

The former Pakistan skipper had quit the Test format in 2010 and One Day Internationals (ODIs) in 2015 but captained his nation in the ICC World Twenty20 championships in India in 2016.