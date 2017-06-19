High concentration of mercury identified in ancient sediments suggest that large-scale episodes of volcanism coincided with the end-Triassic mass extinction around 201 million years ago.

It is likely that these huge pulses of volcanic activity led to great environmental perturbations, leading to the demise of many species living on Earth at the time and setting the scene for the dawn of dinosaurs.

Previous studies had already shown that volcanic activity was happening around the time of the extinction and there was some evidence for an increase in the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere. Scientists thought that volcanic gases such as CO2 might have been an important contributor to the extinction event.

However, the global extent of the volcanic fluctuations at the end of the Triassic remained unknown and more research was needed to confirm the role of volcanic CO2.

Mercury levels

In a study now published in the journal PNAS, scientists have examined sediments deposited at the same time as the CAMP formation at six different locations, looking for fluctuations in mercury, an important volcanic gas.

"You want to look for something like mercury that is not naturally abundant in the earth's surface reservoirs, and something that has a sufficiently long atmospheric lifetime, so it stays in the atmosphere long enough to get far enough away from the volcano itself, to actually be seen in sediments around the world", study co-lead author Tamsin A. Mather, from Oxford University, told IBTimes UK.

At five of the six locations, the researchers identified pulses of elevated mercury in the sediment layers, in strata formed between the end-Triassic extinction and the Triassic–Jurassic boundary, separated by approximately 200,000 years. These elevated mercury concentrations coincided with previously established increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) concentrations.

"Using mercury as a fingerprint for volcanism, one of the things that we have seen is evidence of a mercury increase, in the same layers for which we had evidence of a CO2 increase. This really supports the fact that this was volcanic CO2, linked to the extinction event", study co-lead author Lawrence Percival told IBTimes UK.

Previously, scientists had hypothesised that the increase in atmospheric CO2 around the time of the end-Triassic extinction could have been linked to methane buried in the ocean becoming unstable and rising in the atmosphere, where it would have converted rapidly into CO2, but this study suggests that a CO 2 release from volcanic degassing is much more likely.

Overall, the findings indicate that the mass extinction coincided with large-scale, episodic volcanic activity that would have caused great perturbations to the global environment and would have been linked with the extinction of many species.

Some species survived

Volcanism affects the environment in quite a number of ways and it is still not yet fully understood how it triggers mass extinction events. However, scientists do know that a big eruption can cool the planet down and that it also releases a big amount of CO2, which can on the long term be harmful to the environment.

"Single eruptions really don't put out enough CO2 to cause changes to the atmosphere, but if you have large scale volcanism going on for a very prolonged period of time, you can end up warming the planet up and triggering lot of other changes such as alterations to ocean chemistry, which can cause problems for life," Mather said.

Oceans may for instance become more acidic or less oxygenated, and habitats may slowly change and become less suitable for the species living within them. Over thousands of years, these changes may lead to the extinction of many species.

"Warming and cooling due to volcanic activity can have a range of potential knock-on effects on Earth. We see various species disappear around the time of the end-Triassic extinction, particularly early crocodile-like animals or mammals. There was quite a big turn-over in the plant community as well," Percival said. "That being said, quite a few more modern animals, amphibians and mammals, and some early dinosaurs, appear shortly before the mass extinction and they make it through".