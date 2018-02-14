Piers Morgan is clearly not a fan of Kim Kardashian's racy Instagram selfies. The TV presenter didn't hold back his opinion on the mum-of-three while appearing in this week's issue of Closer Magazine.

The Good Morning Britain presenter branded the reality star's recent series of topless selfies "embarrassing" and said, "I think it's pathetic. If I was in a room with Kim now, I'd say, "Put it all away, you're a mum to three kids - it's embarrassing".

He continued, "Imagine being a mum and thinking, "Ooh I must show my breasts and flash my bottom on social media". So embarrassing - have some social decorum!"

Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child Chicago West on 15 January via surrogate. She also shares daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, with the rapper husband.

Morgan also took a swipe at model Emily Ratajkowski, alongside Kim for "hijacking the feminist movement." He slammed them saying, "It's bulls**t. It's setting feminism back years - feminism is about gender equality and women's rights and there is nothing empowering about flashing your boobs. They're hijacking the feminist movement and wrecking it for everyone."

The British TV personality continued, "Emmeline Pankhurst and the Suffragettes did no risk their lives so that Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski could get their t**s out."

The journalist, who is notorious for his blunt words, criticised the reality star's risque photos on Good Morning Britain last month. He sarcastically said, "Very big news day yesterday obviously for reasons we all know. But right in the middle of it, it was really good to know that some things never change."

"When you become a mother again, things don't change. You're in your mid to late 30s, it's your third child. I know what I'll do, I'll put a big topless photo of myself on social media. We've covered them up, she's basically got them and gone way look at me, me too," he said slamming the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.

"Time should be up for Miss Kardashian. I don't know what she adds to the movement really. The only thing moving is her breasts. It's reassuring isn't it that some things never change."

Morgan and Kardashian have publicly feuded in the past with Piers criticising her for posting racy mirror selfie. In 2016 the pair clashed on Twitter when Morgan offered to buy Kim some clothes to help her cover-up.

He tweeted, "I know the old man's $50 million in debt, Kim, but this is absurd. Want me to buy you some clothes?" The 37-year-old beauty mogul was quick to hit back, writing, "Hey @PiersMorgan. Never offer to buy a married woman clothes. That's on some Ashley Madison type s**t. #forresearch."