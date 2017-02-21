Britain is facing a "very hefty bill" upon its departure from the European Union (EU), the president of the European Commission has warned.

Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to trigger Article 50 – which sets divorce proceedings from the bloc in motion – by the end of March. UK peers have resumed the debate on the government's Brexit bill in the House of Lords today (21 February).

Once Article 50 is invoked, a two-year stopwatch on Britain's negotiations with the EU will get under way. In a speech to MPs in the Belgian parliament, Juncker said: "To agree on the future architecture of relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, we will need years."

In a reference to upcoming payments which Britain has already committed as an EU member, Juncker added: "The British should know this, they know this already, that it will not be at a discount or at zero cost. The British must respect commitments they were involved in making. So the bill will be, to put it a bit crudely, very hefty."

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is a news organisation that keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis of global relevance. Like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/IBTimesUK/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/IBTimesUK) where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens. We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.