She's known for her voluptuous curves and striking looks as one of Hollywood's brightest young stars, and Ariel Winter has made a name for herself on social media platform Instagram with her provocative posts.

The 19-year-old actress excited her 3.6 million fans with her latest offering which consisted of a Boomerang clip of her holding up a script, captioned: "First day back filming #ModernFamily season 9"

But the fact that Ariel was back to shooting the new season in her role as Alex Dunphy wasn't the only thing about the post that excited her followers, with many pointing out her choice of attire.

Clad in a pair of skinny jeans and a tiny white crop top that showcased a good dose of underboob, Ariel wore her trademark raven hair in a straight style as she donned a full make-up look – complete with fake lashes.

Ariel has always been proud of her curves, often sharing revealing pictures on Instagram which demonstrate her flat stomach and shapely legs.

One person commented on the clip: "Really trying to make her mark as the side/underboob queen".

Another put: "Who shows up to work like That?"

A third added: "Would be nice if your character would wear the same clothes...lol"

Others were more critical, with another writing: "this outfit is just so bad and unflattering what is happening?" as someone else said: "Put some clothes on".

Ariel appeared to be outfit repeating from a few weeks ago, when she wowed her followers in the same attire on August 5 in an Instagram post captioned: "#ootd".

Despite being the poster girl for curvy figures among teens, the gorgeous star often receives a lot of criticism for her sexy Instagram snaps, which include a lot of bikini shots.

After being consistently criticised for her scantily clad outfits, Ariel posted a rant on Twitter defending her style choices last month.

She wrote: "Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts, and the commentary that I'm 'squeezing' into them or the idea that it's not okay for me to wear shorts.

"It's SUMMER. Get over it. It's hot, I'm obviously going to be wearing minimal clothes."