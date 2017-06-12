Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has called on his thousands of supporters to join him at anti-corruption protests across Russia today (12 June).

Navalny, who hopes to unseat Putin in next year's elections, has been detained at home ahead of the demonstrations, his wife said on Twitter.

"Alexei has been arrested in the entrance to our block of flats," Yuliya Navalny wrote, adding "our plans haven't changed."

The leader of the Progress Party, who has previously been jailed for organising and leading protests, was left partly blinded after he was doused with a chemical green liquid in March. He was handed a five-year suspended prison sentence in February after being found guilty of embezzlement.

On his website, Navalny urged his supporters to take to the streets and oppose Putin's government. "I want changes. I want to live in a modern democratic state and I want our taxes to be converted into roads, schools and hospitals, not into yachts, palaces and vineyards," he said.

Rallies have been planned in 169 different locations for Russia Day, a national holiday, on Monday (12 June). Navalny is expected to take to the stage at a protest in Moscow this afternoon.

He moved the rally to one of the city centre's busiest streets at the last minute, provoking a furious response from Russian police who say that the demonstration has not been authorised.

Police have warned that they will take action if protesters break the law. More than 1,000 people were arrested at a similar rally organised by Navalny in March.

Several people were arrested earlier today at protests in the east of the country, with at least eleven being detained at a rally in the city of Vladivostok.