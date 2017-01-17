Russian President Vladimir Putin has rubbished claims Republican Donald Trump spent the night with prostitutes in Moscow, because he was used to spending time with beauty pageant contestants.

The claims come as part of an unverified dossier released on the US president-elect that allege Russian intelligence recorded embarrassing footage of Trump that both Trump and Putin have claimed is "fake news".

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Reuters quotes Putin as saying: "Trump arrived and straight away rushed to meet with Moscow prostitutes. This is an adult man and, apart from that, is a man who for many years took part in organising beauty contests. He has socialised with the most beautiful women in the world."

He added in comments carried by Fox News: "I find it hard to believe that he rushed to some hotel to meet girls of loose morals, although ours are undoubtedly the best in the world."

The Russian president, who is expected to meet with Trump in Rekjavik, Iceland, as part of Trump's first foreign trip abroad as president, also ruled out the possibility Trump had been followed by Russian intelligence during his trip to Moscow.

"Trump, when he came to Moscow, and I can't even remember when that was, he wasn't any sort of political figure. We didn't even know about his political ambitions," Putin explained.

"What, someone thinks the special services chase after every American billionaire? Of course not, that's total nonsense."