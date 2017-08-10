Police investigating an incident in which a jogger appeared to push a woman in front of a moving bus have made an arrest.

A 41-year-old man was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at an address in Chelsea following the incident on Putney Bridge on the morning of 5 May.

CCTV footage was released showing the moment the 33-year-old victim was knocked into the road and narrowly avoids being hit by a bus.

The woman was on the bridge on the east side heading towards Putney Bridge Tube Station when a male jogger running past her appeared to push her into the road. The dramatic footage shows a bus managing to swerve out of the way and barely avoid hitting her.

The bus stopped and some passengers got off and attended to the victim, who received minor injuries.

About 15 minutes later the jogger came back the other way across the bridge. The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging.

Police said the arrest was made after receiving positive response from the public after the CCTV footage was released. Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC.