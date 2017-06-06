Qatar has said it is ready for mediation efforts that can solve the current diplomatic crisis with neighbouring countries.

Several nations across the Arab world cut ties with Qatar over the past few days after accusing it of destabilising the region by supporting terrorist groups, something Doha denies.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Bahrain, Maldives and eastern Libya are planning to suspended land, air and sea traffic with Qatar and some countries have given Qatari citizens living on their soil two weeks to leave.

Egypt already closed its airspace to Qatari planes, with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain expected to do the same on Tuesday (6 June), the BBC reported. Qatar Airways has cancelled flights to Bahrain, Egypt and UAE until further notice.

Qatar has decided not to retaliate against the measures, which prompted Qatari citizens to stockpile goods amid fears food and water stocks would deplete as the country depends on food imports.

Qatar's foreign minister, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on Tuesday that Doha believes the crisis can be resolved "through discussion". The minister told Qatar-based Al Jazeera that Doha expressed regret over the escalation of the crisis, which he said was unexpected.

"We don't know if there were real reasons behind this crisis or hidden ones that we don't know about. The steps taken against Qatar were unprecedented and were one-sided. We in Qatar did not take any steps in kind or similar to it, we believe any issue could be solved through discussion and mutual respect," he said.

The minister further explained that Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, was scheduled to give a speech to the nation on Tuesday, but the address was postponed upon request of the emir of Kuwait, who said more time was needed to solve the crisis.

Kuwait has maintained relations with Doha and was instrumental in resolving a previous crisis in the Arab World in 2014. At the time, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced they would withdraw their ambassadors from Qatar claiming that Doha was interfering with other countries' internal affairs.

Qatar's foreign minister added that Doha had been targeted by a media campaign that intensified following a hacking incident in May. At the time, the Qatari government said its official Qatar News Agency carried a "false statement" on sensitive regional topics after being hacked.

Qatar has long been accused of sponsoring terrorism. The country has faced criticism for its alleged support of rebel groups involved in the war in Syria and Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional rival.