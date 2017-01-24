A schoolboy stabbed to death in front of pupils outside the gates of an academy in North West London has been described as "one of the most loved people" at the school.

The 15-year-old victim, named locally as Quamari Barnes, was knifed repeatedly outside Capital City Academy in Willesden at around 3.30pm on Monday (23 January).

He is believed to have been attacked while waiting at a bus stop in Doyle Gardens.

He suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and his family were informed.

The Met Police has launched a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A friend of the victim, who did not want to be named, told the BBC: "He was one of the most loved people in the whole of our school.

"I gave him hug and said, 'Get home safely', and then I come out of school and I see that he's stabbed.

"There's all these teenagers out here running with knives and guns. What's the point? Where does it lead us?"

Dozens of tributes and flowers had been left at the gates of the school by Monday morning, with one message reading: "You stood up for me when no-one else did."

The teenager's aunts, said to be comforting Barnes' mother, told the Evening Standard: "His mother can't believe he has gone, she is devastated. Quamari had the best heart. He was a wonderful family boy. We just don't know why this happened."

One witness told the newspaper that Barnes had been screaming "he's going to stab me" repeatedly while his attacker chased him. Pupils were heard screaming as the attack unfolded.

A statement from Capital City Academy – a specialist sports and arts school for children aged 11 to 19 – said it felt "overwhelming sadness" over the death of its Barnes.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time; and also with friends, fellow students and teachers," it said. "Capital City Academy will be offering a counselling service to students and staff."

Detectives said there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Lawson said: "The area around Doyle Gardens and Uffington Road was very busy at the time of the murder. A large number of children were going home from school.

"I would like to hear from them, or their parents, as I'm certain that people will have information that could prove vital to the investigation.

"Whilst the motive for this stabbing remains unclear, I would also like to speak with anyone who may have heard about what happened after the attack."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is urged to contact the incident on room on 020 8358 0200 or via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org