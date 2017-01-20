Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her fighting skills in the ABC show Quantico, sent fans on a frenzy after her recent on-set accident. Chopra opened up about the concussion when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (19 January).

Chopra revealed that she hit her head while shooting a stunt for season 2 of Quantico and as a result suffered concussion.

"It was something so silly, I've done so many stunts before in my life. It was just a rainy day, we were running against time and needed to finish our day and rainy road, rubber boots. I fell and hit my head on the road," the actress of the hit ABC drama told Kimmel remembering her recent on-set scare.

She recollected, "They took me to the E.R. They told me it was a concussion. I had to go home and my housekeeper had to wake me up every hour because you can't sleep after a concussion."

As Chopra narrated the accident and the aftermath to the show host, she compared her time at the hospital to that of "Grey's Anatomy".

"You see stars and it's not fun. I got dizzy and it's my first concussion so I was very starstruck about it," the actress jokingly admitted.

Few days after the injury on the set of Quantico, the Bollywood star took to the stage to accept her second consecutive People's Choice Award on 18 January. Dressed in a two-piece peach attire with a fringed bottom, the actress seemed to have recovered from the accident and even joked about doing "a little wiggle."

As Chopra picked up the Favourite TV Drama actress award for Quantico, she was cheered by none other than her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson, who was present in the audience with his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson. She even thanked her presenter Adam Rodriguez, who introduced the category of the reigning drama queens on TV.

"Every single woman who was nominated with me today, all these incredible actresses were the reason that I joined television," said Chopra – who is famous for playing agent Alex Parrish on-screen.

"They were the reason that I am here today, receiving this award in the same category as them, is so overwhelming. Thank you to all who have accepted me and liked my show... can I do a little wiggle? Sorry, that is the concussion talking. Thank you and this means the world to me," she added.