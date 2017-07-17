Tim Krul, Emmanuel Riviere, Achraf Lazaar and Adam Armstrong have all been omitted from a 27-man Newcastle United squad that travelled to County Kildare in Ireland on Sunday (16 July) for a seven-day training camp, hinting that none of the quartet feature in manager Rafael Benitez's plans for the new campaign.

Goalkeeper Krul has been with newly-promoted Newcastle for over a decade. The Dutchman signed a new contract extension lasting until 2018 last summer and was promptly loaned to Eredivisie giants Ajax having missed most of the Newcastle's relegation season with a ruptured cruciate ligament suffered on international duty.

Brought in as a replacement for Jasper Cillessen, Krul failed to play a single minute of senior football for the Europa League finalists and saw his season-long spell terminated in January. He was then dispatched to AZ Alkmaar after seeing a proposed move to Watford fall through.

The 29-year-old looks almost certain to be moved on again over the coming weeks having also missed Newcastle's opening pre-season friendly against Hearts on Friday night.

Last season's number one, Karl Darlow, also did not feature in a 2-1 win at Tynecastle amid reports of a £5m ($6.5m) bid from Middlesbrough but has travelled to Ireland along with rivals Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman.

Benitez is said to be eager to sign a new goalkeeper during the current window and last month sanctioned the loan exit of Matz Sels to Anderlecht.

Striker Riviere, meanwhile, has endured a hugely forgettable three years at Newcastle since joining from AS Monaco and was recently linked with Metz after failing to score for Osasuna whilst on loan last term as they were relegated from La Liga.

Moroccan left-back Lazaar made only a handful of league appearances under Benitez after arriving from Palermo last summer and previously admitted that his future was uncertain despite having four years left to run on his current contract.

Armstrong has spent the last two seasons out on loan with Coventry City and Barnsley respectively and looks set for another temporary stint away from St James' Park after helping England to Under-20 World Cup glory in South Korea. New reports from the Bolton News suggest he will link up with Sammy Ameobi at Bolton Wanderers.

"Adam Armstrong has also stayed in Newcastle, with a number of clubs interested in taking the England under-20 international on loan," Newcastle confirmed via their official website.

Centre-back Chancel Mbemba has also not accompanied his teammates to Carton House, although that is apparently due to a "visa technicality" rather than anything transfer releated. Young duo Callum Roberts and Victor Fernandez are both given a chance to impress ahead of further friendlies against Preston North End, Bradford City, Mainz, Wolfsburg and Hellas Verona.