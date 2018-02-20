The Queen looks endearingly awkward as she joins Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at #LFW. Wonder if Wintour let the mask slip and showed a little warmth to a 91-year-old at her first London Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/d5J5xOoEYT — Jack Royston (@Jack_Royston) February 20, 2018

The Queen has visited London Fashion Week today (20 February) where she sat on the FROW with Anna Wintour at the Richard Quinn show and wore a powder blue suit.

Her Majesty, 91, attended the last day of LFW to present the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

She was greeted upon arrival by Caroline Rush CBE, who is the Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council.

Elizabeth II, who completed her chic two-piece outfit with black accessories, toured the Designer Showrooms to view the collections and met Headonism and Rock Vault designers Completedworks, DAOU, Frances Wadsworth Jones, Harvey Santos, Lily Kamper, Rachel Boston, Shimell and Madden and The Season Hats.

She was then introduced by Sarah Mower MBE, BFC Ambassador for Emerging Talent to a group of NEWGEN designers including Ben Cottrell, Charles Jeffrey, Grace Wales Bonner, Liam Hodges, Marta Jakubowski, Matthew Dainty, Michael Halpern, Nicholas Daley, Paula Knorr, Phoebe English, Richard Malone and Sadie Williams.

The Queen, who was solo on the public appearance, then attended Quinn's runway show before presenting him with The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

The Award, initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy will be awarded annually to an emerging British fashion designer who shows exceptional talent and originality, whilst demonstrating value to the community and/or strong sustainable policies.

British fashion designer Quinn is the first ever recipient of the award.

Fashionistas were shocked by her appearance at LFW, with one person tweeting: "the Queen was at London fashion week AMAZE."

While someone else said: "I just LOVE that The Queen has gone to a LFW event. She is flipping awesome!"

A third added: "The pictures of the Queen at LFW today are filling me with joy."

The Queen's appearance at LFW comes a day after the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex hosted a fashion event at Buckingham Palace. It was in aim to celebrate and showcase a new Commonwealth Fashion Exchange initiative that is being held on behalf of Her Majesty.