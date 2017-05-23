Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her shock and sympathy following the bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people.

The short statement by the Queen said: "The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

"I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

"I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.

"And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.

Shortly after the Ariana Grande concert ended at the Manchester Arena, a lone male suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at around 10.33pm last night (22 May), sending debris and shrapnel in all directions.

The venue, which can hold around 21,000 people, was starting to empty when the device was detonated in the foyer area. Theresa May revealed that the attacker, who carried out the worst terrorist attack ever in Northern England, was known to the security services. An 18-year-old girl has been identified as one of the victims.