Donald Trump's proposed state visit to the UK appears to have been cancelled after it was not mentioned during the Queen's Speech, which outlined the government's legislative measures for the next two years.

Delivering the speech in the House of Lords, Queen Elizabeth II said she and Prince Philip will "look forward" to welcoming King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on a state visit in July, but made no mention of a similar visit from the US President.

The move all but confirms that Trump will not be making a state visit any time soon.

Earlier this year, more than 1.8 million people signed a parliamentary petition urging the cancellation of Trump's official state visit to meet the Queen as it would "cause embarrassment to Her Majesty".

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also called for the visit to be cancelled after Trump repeatedly criticised him in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Khan said: "I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for.

"When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong."