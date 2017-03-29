Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been putting her most fashionable foot forward during the recent state visit by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and his wife, First Lady Juliana Awada.

The Argentine power couple attended a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam and also paid a visit to Anne Frank House during the two-day state visit.

The glamorous royal kicked off the fashion-forward visit on Monday (27 March) with a beautiful off the shoulder dusty-pink gown with a sparkling diamond necklace and matching headpiece.

The Daily Mail noted that the first lady also wowed in a navy long sleeved gown with a sparkling leaf pattern.

The evening gowns were a stark departure from their earlier looks, when Juliana showed off her tan with an all-white ensemble. The first lady's chic white shift dress was paired with a matching tweed coat lined with pearls.

Meanwhile, Maxima opted for a darker outfit, pairing a black peplum jacket and top with a printed, floral grey and black skirt. The queen topped off her look with a string of pearls around her neck, matching drop earrings and a gravity-defying beige fascinator.

The two were joined by their husbands, Macri and King Willem-Alexander, during a visit to the Anne Frank House, where they were given a tour.

Queen Maxima continued to show off her bold sense of style during day two on Tuesday (28 March).

According to MailOnline, the Dutch monarch wore a vibrant plum coat dress from Claes Iversen as she joined Juliana during a visit to a domestic violence facility in Amsterdam. The 45-year-old royal wowed in the bold coat with star embellishment, which she complimented with small golden clutch and signature hats.

Juliana went for a more understated look, opting for a sky blue lace shift dress and matching jacket. The first lady paired the outfit with matching patent leather shoes and an off-white clutch.

The Daily Mail noted the stylish duo also visited an art museum and were given a tour by museum director Emilie ES Gordenker.

Partnership agreements between Dutch and Argentinian firms and institutions are expected to be signed during Macri's visit, the Dutch royal family's official website said.

The Argentine couple finished off their short trip to the Netherlands by traveling to Rotterdam to meet Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb and representatives of the business community.