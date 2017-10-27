Rihanna has stunned her fans with her latest cover for Vogue Arabia.

The 29-year-old pop sensation looks incredible on the November cover of the glossy fashion bible in a snakeskin coat by Gucci and a statement headpiece in homage to Queen Nefertiti.

The Wild Thoughts hitmaker completes the striking look with bright blue eyeshadow, bronzed skin whilst also resurrecting one of her early hairstyles of sophisticated long waves.

Another portrait features the singer wearing a blue coat over a gold dress as she wears the same headpiece, with stylist Anya Ziourova attempting to pay homage to the Egyptian queen's signature look in the shoot.

Rihanna – real name Robyn Fenty – has conquered the beauty world in recent months after launching her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty which included an ambitious yet revolutionary 40 shades of foundation.

The singer has also boosted Puma's quarterly earnings thanks to the release of her iconic Fenty Puma creepers.

Rihanna posted her latest magazine cover to her 57m followers on Instagram with the caption: "NOVEMBER 1st @VOGUEARABIA".

Fans were quick to compliment the singer's new regal look, with one person commenting: "Queen Ri."

Another said: "Riri yah killin it! Girl you blessed one love x" while a third crooned: "Insaneeeeee. The makeup, the JACKET. I canttttttt."

Rihanna certainly did a good job of channeling the Egyptian queen, who was an early symbol of female empowerment as the wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. The rulers were known for a religious revolution in which they worshipped one god only, Aten, or the sun disc.

Nefertiti reigned during what is arguably regarded as the wealthiest period of Ancient Egyptian history. Some scholars even believe she ruled briefly as Neferneferuaten after her husband's death, coming just before the accession of Tutankhamun.