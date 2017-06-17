The Queen has acknowledged it is "difficult to escape a very sombre national mood" following recent tragedies in Manchester and London while delivering her official birthday message.

The monarch's statement on her official 91st birthday arrived just days after the Grenfell Tower tragedy which has left dozens dead. The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge visited the victims of the fire in Kensington, West London, as well as emergency service workers and volunteers.

The Queen also acknowledged the recent terrorist attacks in London and Manchester, praising the UK for their responses to the tragedies.

In her statement, Queen Elizabeth II said: "Today is traditionally a day of celebration. This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very sombre national mood.

"In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies.

"As a nation, we continue to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events.

"During recent visits in Manchester and London, I have been profoundly struck by the immediate inclination of people throughout the country to offer comfort and support to those in desperate need."

She added: "Put to the test, the United Kingdom has been resolute in the face of adversity.

"United in our sadness, we are equally determined, without fear or favour, to support all those rebuilding lives so horribly affected by injury and loss."

Elsewhere, the Queen also awarded PC Keith Palmer, the on-duty police officer killed in the Westminster attack, a George Medal as part of the Civilian Gallantry list, as part of her honours list.

In response, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, said: "He paid the ultimate price for his selfless actions.

"It is an honour that could not be more deserved and I know it will mean a great deal to all those who knew and loved him."