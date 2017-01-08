The Queen has made her visit public appearance since illness forced her to pull out from attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas and New Year's church services for the first time in 64 years.

She was driven, with Prince Philip, to St Mary Magdalene Church on her Sandringham estate for the 11am service on Sunday morning (8 January).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also there, but there was no sign of Prince George or Princess Charlotte.

It was the first time the monarch, 90, had been seen since before Christmas, when she and the Duke of Edinburgh, 95, were both taken ill and had to delay their journey to Norfolk. She travelled one day later by helicopter, rather than train.

Prince Philip was able to shrug off his cold before the Queen and was able to attend a traditional family pheasant shoot on Boxing Day as well as the Christmas and New Year church services with the Princess Royal.

Although the Queen had been ill she was still able to carry out duties.

The Court Circular – the official record of royal engagements – said on 3 January: "Mr Raymond Wheaton was received by The Queen today when Her Majesty invested him with the Insignia of a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order."

There are no future engagements currently listed for the Queen to attend but the Duke of Edinburgh has four scheduled in February starting with a reception at Buckingham Palace on 15 February.