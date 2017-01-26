Queens Park Rangers are confident of striking a deal with Manchester United for midfielder Sean Goss before the January transfer window closes.

Goss, 21, has been at the United academy since 2012 when he arrived from Exeter City. The midfielder had been expected to make his senior debut for the club last season under Louis van Gaal who regularly looked to the club's Under-21 ranks to fill out his squad, and was named in the squad for a pivotal Champions League group tie against Wolfsburg in December 2015.

Injuries however denied him the chance to play for the first-team and he has been unable to force his way into Jose Mourinho's plans this season, despite training with the regular squad earlier this month.

Goss, who was born in Wegberg, Germany, has drawn comparisons with United veteran Michael Carrick for his expansive range of passing and ball retention. But if he is to fulfil that potential, it looks increasingly likely that it will take place away from Old Trafford.

Sky Sports claim QPR have a agreed a £500,000 fee for the midfielder with the club's director of football Les Ferdinand confident they can convince the player to move to Loftus Road.

"Sean's very highly-rated and the mere factor he is even looking at coming to us is a real positive," The Kilburn Times reports.

"He's an excellent young midfielder and exactly the type of player we've been looking at. That deal is close to being completed.

"We now need to raise funds to go out and purchase players, so if we can bring a few in who we think will have premium sell-on value, like Sean, then we're very much moving in the right direction."

QPR, who sit 17th in the Championship, are also still hoping to sign Bristol City winger Luke Freeman before the transfer deadline on 31 January.