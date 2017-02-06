Queen Elizabeth II has become the first British monarch to reach her sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years since she ascended throne on 6 February 1952.

Accession Day, the anniversary of the date which Elizabeth became monarch, will be marked with gun salutes at the Tower of London and across the UK. A photograph of the Queen wearing sapphire jewellery given to her by her father in 1947 has been reissued to mark the occasion.

The Queen became the longest-reigning sovereign in British history in 2015, surpassing the record set by her great-great-grandmother Victoria. She acceded to the throne at the age of 25, following the death of her father King George.

On her Sapphire Jubilee, here are 50 facts to mark her reign.