Commentator Rachel Maddow said the first question she would ask Donald Trump if he was a guest on her show is "would you send me to a camp?"

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in an interviewed on 23 January, Maddow was responding to a question from Cohen on the first thing she would ask the US president if he was booked on her show.

"Are you going to send me or anybody that I know to a camp?" the MSNBC host quipped in response, first looking amused at the thought of Trump appearing on her show.

Some members of the audience gasped, while others whooped Maddow's comment, and host Cohen moved the subject swiftly on from Trump.

It is not the first time Maddow has compared the US president to Adolf Hitler, and has long been an outspoken opponent of the Republican, The Hill reported.

Prior to Trump's election victory, Maddow had said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine she had been reading up on Nazi Germany because it referenced a "dark place" in history.

"Over the past year I've been reading a lot about what it was like when Hitler first became chancellor," she said in the July 2016 article. "I am gravitating toward moments in history for subliminal reference in terms of cultures that have unexpectedly veered into dark places, because I think that's possibly where we are," she added.