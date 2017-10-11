Eminem is no fan of Donald Trump and pressed his opinion of the US president with a vicious cypher attacking him for his take on Charlottesville, NFL player protests, Puerto Rico relief and gun reform. The rapper released the freestyle rap video titled The Storm, at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on 10 October.

The nearly five-minute piece which Marshall Mathers delivers from a Detroit parking lot kicks off with a reference to Trump's recent comment about "the calm before the storm".

"This the calm before the storm right here/ Wait, how was I gonna start this off? I forgot," the 44-year-old begins.

"But we better give Obama props/ 'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze/ That'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust," he continues, adding that the president has no interest in the welfare of the American public. "Racism's the only thing he's fantastic for/ 'Cause that's how he gets his f**king rocks off and he's orange."

As the rap continues, Eminem moves on to talk about Trump's obsessive ranting about the recent NFL player protests against racism, adding that the 71-year-old does it "so we focus on that/ Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers."

Towards the end of the cypher, the Grammy award winner turns his attention to fans of his who support the Potus, pretty much telling them to hit the road. "I'm drawing in the sand a line/ You're either for or against/ And if you can't decide who you like more in your split/ Or who you should stand beside/ I'll do it for you with this/ F**k you."

Read the complete lyrics here.

The video immediately went viral following its debut and had celebrities and fans shouting out their support on Twitter. Ellen DeGeneres posted a simple message of love for the rapper while activist and NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick, who was referenced in the rap, said he appreciated what Eminem was doing.