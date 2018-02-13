An RAF pilot is accused of trying to strangle to death his squadron leader – who also happened to be his lover.

Flight Lieutenant Timothy Barry, 29, was living with Sarah Seddon, 38, when the alleged incident took place at their home near RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, where their 33 Squadron was based.

Police responded to reports of an assault at their cottage in Cuxham on 14 January, the Daily Mail reported.

Seddon, a Cambridge University graduate, was taken to hospital with neck injuries. Meanwhile, police charged Barry with attempted murder.

Judge Roger Chapple described the case as "highly unusual".

The Puma helicopter pilot denied the charge at Oxford Crown Court on 12 February. He will return for trial on 2 June but in the meantime must reside at a property in Lincolnshire as part of his bail conditions.

There is also a curfew in place forbidding Barry from leaving the home between 9pm and 6am.

His lawyer had sought to amend this condition to allow him to return to his RAF base at Benson. However, the application was unsuccessful.

Both Barry and Seddon are on compassionate leave from their RAF duties at present. The Mail reported that several colleagues were in the gallery to support Barry during his plea hearing.

"Number 33 Squadron was formed at Filton in 1916," according to its own website. "The Squadron's colourful history, encompassing many types aircraft and roles underscores the proud tradition that 33 Squadron maintains today. Whether assisting civilian authorities in times of crisis or supporting UK land forces, the Squadron continues to play a significant role within the RAF."

Two of the squadron's personnel were killed in an accident in Afghanistan in 2015.