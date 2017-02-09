RAF fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept two Russian bombers flying over northern Europe. The Royal Air Force confirmed two Blackjack bombers were in a UK "area of interest" but did not enter territorial airspace.

It is believed the Russian jets passed between the Faroe Islands and Shetland Islands.

In November 2014, two typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to intercept Russian 'Bear' bombers twice in a space of a week in what was described as an "unusual" increase.

A Royal Air Force spokesman said: "We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers while they were in the UK area of interest. At no point did the Russian aircraft enter UK territorial airspace."

Last October, the Royal Navy said it would "man mark" a Russian aircraft carrier and several naval ships as the fleet passed through the Channel on its way to Syria.

The Admiral Kuznetsov carrier, which stretches more than 300m and weighs 55,000 tonnes, sailed down the North Sea and between England and France as it went to join the conflict in Aleppo.