Rafael Nadal eased past a potentially tricky customer in Donald Young to book his place in the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory.

The man from Manacor oozed authority as he ran round the ball to hit some wicked forehands that Young, who cemented his place as a crowd favourite at the All-England Club, simply could not live with.

Nadal came out of the blocks incredibly quickly to break the American early in the first set and overpowered Young in the second with some wonderful play both on the baseline and by the net.

Young, who grew frustrated with the needless mistakes that accompanied his gutsy display, never looked beaten and made the final set a much tighter affair.

However Nadal's experience helped force costly errors out of the 27-year-old midway through to all but secure his place in the third round at SW19 for the first time since 2014.

Young was not going without a fight and, with the help of the net, broke Nadal back to tie the third set 5-5. The King of the Clay took his punishment like a champion and applied the pressure the very next game to break back, before holding serve to win the match at the second time of asking.

Elsewhere, Andy Murray made light work of crowd favourite Dustin Brown to secure his passage into the third round. The 32-year-old displayed a number of lavish tricks, including a rather splendid diving volley, but Murray, known as one of the best returners in the game, dealt with his opponent's flair as he emerged victorious with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Ninth seed Kei Nishikori secured his place in third round at SW19 after overcoming Ukraine's Sergey Stakhovsky in four sets. The Japanese star only dropped four games in his first round clash against Marco Cecchinato on Monday but was made to work hard by the little-known Stakhovsky, who clinched the second set on a tie break before being knocked out 8-6 in the final set.

Twelfth seed Jo Wilfried-Tsonga enjoyed a much easier afternoon, beating Italy's Simone Bolelli 6-2, 7-5, 6-1. The Frenchman, twice a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, managed to overcome a swarm of flying ants that invaded a number of courts on Wednesday to dispatch Bolelli comfortably and book a date with American Sam Querrey, who also battled to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Nikoloz Basilashvili.