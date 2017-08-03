Rafael Nadal has insisted that he remains focused on his next match rather than the race for the world number one ranking.

The Spaniard has climbed all the way up to number two in the rankings because of his performances in the calendar year so far.

With four titles, including his unprecedented 10th French Open win back in June, Nadal is now a serious contender to overtake current world number one Andy Murray.

The 30-year-old will, however, face competition from current world number three Roger Federer as the hard-court season begins.

Federer has won five titles in the calendar year so far, including the Australian Open and most recently, Wimbledon. The Swiss ace will be looking for even more honours as he hopes to reclaim the world number one spot that he last held in October 2012.

Despite the 19-time Grand Slam winner being hot on his trails, Nadal claims he is not thinking about the race for the top spot in tennis.

"It's not something I'm thinking about," Nadal told Spanish state broadcaster TVE, as quoted on AS.

"I'll keep going on the same path and if that leads to the other then that'll be great. I'll try to keep at the level I've been at. When I have been able to do that, the results have come.

"So far this year either Roger or me have won all of the important tournaments. But it's difficult to keep up the same level we've had in the first seven months of the season, so we'll have to see."

Nadal could become the new world number one as soon as the next two weeks as a win in the Rogers Cup in Montreal, which Federer will also be taking part in, will be enough for him to overtake Murray.

However, Federer can also achieve the feat in the Cincinnati Open depending on Nadal and Murray's results.

With the US Open likely to be the deciding factor in the race, the 35-year-old also has the advantage of not having to defend any points as he did not compete in any of the three events last year.

Murray will have to defend 960 points while Nadal will have to defend 270 points.

The Rogers Cup begins on 7 August with the Cincinnati Open following it on 13 August and the US Open commencing on 28 August.