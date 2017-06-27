Rafael Nadal has revealed that he is currently not at the level required to compete for top honours at Wimbledon but will train hard to make sure that he can do justice to the tournament. The World No 2 has been training at the Mallorca Open over the past week and will travel to London where he will practice for seven days.

The Spaniard won a record 10th career French Open title and his 15th Grand Slam on Sunday (11 June) after a dominating performance over Stan Wawrinka. A win at Wimbledon will take his tally of Grand Slams to 16, only two shy of Roger Federer, who will return to the court after skipping the Roland Garros owing to a lack of fitness.

Nadal has had his problems in Wimbledon, winning the tournament only twice with the last one coming in 2010. However, he is geared up for the coming challenge but is wary of the fact that he hasn't played on grass in the last two years.

"I've to work a lot" recognized Rafa, as quoted by Tennis World USA. "My current level is not enough to compete the way I want in Wimbledon. I will practice for seven days in London, where I will play two exhibition matches that hopefully will be useful.

"I have not been playing on grass for two years and we will see if I will be at a good level. I skipped Queen's because I was returning from very tough months, but obviously I would have liked to be there because it would have been better."

On his injury problems over the past few years, he added "I am aware that in the last years knees were a limit for me. It didn't allow me to play at a good level. You will have to see how they react, because here I adapted progressively, but next week I will have to step up and play against High level professional players. I am optimistic, I only hope to practice and compete free."