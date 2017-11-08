The draw for the season-ending 2017 London ATP World Tour Finals suffered a nightmare of almost Carabao Cup-esque proportions on Wednesday morning (7 November), with top seeds Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer forced to wait to discover their fate.

Initially due to be conducted at 08.15 GMT on BBC Radio 2's flagship Breakfast Show with Chris Evans, proceedings were eventually delayed by around 45 minutes due to Boris Becker - after whom Group B in the singles competition has been named after this year as the Finals Club continue their initiative to celebrate past champions - being caught in heavy traffic en route to the studio.

When Becker arrived and the round-robin draw finally did get underway, reigning men's world number one Nadal, who is expected to play in the tournament despite pulling out of the Paris Masters with a lingering knee injury, was placed in Group A - which this time bears the name of five-time winner Pete Sampras - alongside fourth-ranked Dominic Thiem and debutants Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin.

Six-time champion Federer, meanwhile, lands in the Becker group with two more first-time competitors in talented German youngster Alexander Zverev and final qualifier Jack Sock.

He will also once again come up against Marin Cilic, the former US Open winner he beat in straight sets in July to seal a record eighth Wimbledon singles title.

More to follow