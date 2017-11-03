Rafael Nadal has sent a message thanking all his supporters after it was confirmed that he will end the 2017 season as the world number one following his second round win over Hyeon Chung at the Paris Masters on Wednesday (1 November).

The Spaniard, who will finish as the year-end number one for the fourth time in his career, achieved this feat for the first time since 2013. He admitted that it was an important achievement in his career that has seen numerous disruptions through injury, with the latest being in 2016 when he struggled with a wrist issue for most of the season.

Nadal has been in fine form this year, capturing six titles which include two Grand Slams – a 10th French Open title and a his third US Open crown. He reached the summit in the ATP rankings after the Cincinnati Masters and has not relinquished it despite a strong challenge from long-time rival Roger Federer.

The Swiss ace, who is ranked number two, has pulled out of the Paris Masters, but the duo will be reunited at the season-ending ATP Finals in London later this month.

Federer has set his sights on winning a record seventh title in the event, while Nadal is targeting his first.

The Spaniard has warned his long-time rival that he will not be easing up despite securing the top spot as he is keen to end the season on a winning note.

"Hello everybody guys. It's an important day," Nadal said in a video posted on his official Twitter account. "Today, I confirmed I'm going to be the No.1 at the end of the season. So it's an important achievement for me after all the things that have happened over the last couple of years.

"It means a lot to me. When I receive this trophy in London, it'll be a very special moment. Without all of you, it wouldn't be the same, of course. Thanks for all the support, always.

"The season is not over. We're going to try our very best in the last two events," he added, indicating that he is not going to take it easy despite achieving the No.1 status.