Rafael Nadal will take on Fabio Fognini in the first semi-final of the Men's Singles clash of the 2017 Miami Open at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park on 31 March, Friday.

Where to Watch Live

The match starts at 6pm BST. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 5 and Sky Sports 5 HD. Click here for live streaming link. Live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.

Overview

Nadal has featured in four tournaments so far in 2017 and is yet to achieve success in this calendar year. He came close to winning the 2017 Australian Open, only to lose against Roger Federer in the final earlier in January.

Federer defeated the Spaniard in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters, which was his last tournament prior to the Miami Open. The former world number one has an opportunity to make it to the final in Miami if he manages a victory over Fognini.

The 30-year-old made it to the last four after registering a straight set victory over Jack Sock. Though the scoreline looks like a comfortable win, Nadal had a tough second set where the American gave a tough fight.

So far, Nadal has dropped only one set at the Miami Open, which came in Round of 32 clash against Philipp Kohlschreiber. He will be looking for another straight set win when he takes on the Italian in the first semi-final.

Fognini sealed a berth in the semi-final after registering a comfortable victory over Kei Nishikori. The former registered a 6-4, 6-2 straight set victory to progress further in the tournament.

The 29-year-old has faced Nadal on 10 occasions and managed only three wins, which came during their last six outings. He will be looking forward to improve the head-to-head tally when the pair face each other on Friday.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Rafael Nadal to win: 1/5

Fabio Fognini to win: 19/5

Head-To-Head

Nadal and Fognini have faced each other on 10 occasions, with the former winning seven of those matches. They have met in two Masters event and Nadal won on both occasions. In the last five meetings between the pair, Fognini has managed two wins.

Miami Open history

Nadal has faced Fognini in the fourth round of the Miami Open in 2017. The 14-time Grand Slam winner managed a comfortable straight set victory.