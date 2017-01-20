Rafael Nadal will take on Alexander Zverev in the third round of the 2017 Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday (21 January).

Rafael Nadal will continue his quest to become the third player in the history of the game to win all four Grand Slam's on more than one occasion. The Spaniard is not rated as the favourite, but the exit of Novak Djokovic should make his chances better.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion is returning from an injury plagued season in 2016 and has made it clear that it will take him more than just one tournament to get back to his best. Nadal won the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi before losing in the quarter-finals at the Brisbane International to Milos Raonic, who is in the same quarter of the draw as the Spaniard at the Australian Open.

The former world number one has been untroubled in his matches so far in the first Grand Slam of the year, but could face tougher competition as the tournament progresses.

On the other hand, Alexander Zverev is among the new generation of tennis players making waves on the ATP Tour and has been touted as a future Grand Slam winner by his Saturday's opponent. Ranked 24 in the world, the German is the youngest player in the top 50 in the ATP rankings at the moment. Zverev's older sibling Mischa Zverev has already made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open and will face world number one Andy Murray in the last-16.

The 19-year-old will face an uphill task against Nadal, but as the Spaniard is still short of match practice, he could record one of the biggest wins of his career and join his brother in the fourth round.

Prediction – Nadal to win in four sets

The pair have faced each other on just one occasion during the Indian Wells Masters in March 2016 which Nadal won in three sets, 6-7, 6-0, 7-5.