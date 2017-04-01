Rafael Nadal will face Roger Federer for the third time this season and will contest their second final of 2017 at the Miami Masters on Sunday (2 April). The Swiss ace has won the last two meetings at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Masters.

The final at the Miami Masters on Sunday between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is a fitting way to celebrate 13-years of one of the greatest rivalries in men's tennis. It was in 2004 when it all began as Nadal, then a 17-year-old, who was ranked 34 in the world took on the latest sensation in men's tennis and then world number one, Federer.

The Spaniard surprised everyone by beating one of the tournament favourites recording what was the first of his 23 victories over the Swiss ace. The two would go on to dominate the men's tennis scene over the next decade, amassing 32 Grand Slam titles between them.

Nadal and Federer are facing each other for the 37th time in their careers and for the fourth time at the Miami Masters. The 18-time Grand Slam champion is looking for his third title while his opponent on Sunday is hoping to clinch his first title despite making the finals on four occasions in the past.

The Spaniard, a 14-time Grand slam champion, leads the head-to-head between the pair. However, he will not be looking forward to facing Federer, who has come back from a six-month injury break in top form. The Swiss has lost just once in 2017 and is on a 20-1 win-loss run this season.

Federer has already beaten Nadal on two occasions this season, first in the final of the Australian Open and in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Masters. The clash between the two tennis legends is expected to be another epic battle, especially since the Spaniard will be eager to etch his name on the trophy for the first time.

The pair have met 37 times in the past with Nadal holding a 23-13 advantage over Federer. Their most recent meeting was in the fourth round of the 2017 BNP Paribas Masters, which the Swiss ace won in straight sets.

The two former world number one ranked players have faced each other on three occasions, with Nadal holding a 2-1 advantage over Federer.

