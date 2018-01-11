Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara is said to have already agreed personal terms ahead of completing his proposed move to Inter Milan during the January transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the La Liga giants will now have the final say on the deal as the offer from Italians is below the €20m (£17.8m, $24m) fee that the Catalans want for the Brazilian services.

The Spanish publications claims that on Tuesday evening [9 January] Rafinha's father and agent Mazinho held a meeting with Barcelona officials to inform the Catalan's about Inter's offer to sign the midfielder on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy him in the summer for less than €20m.

Arsenal and Celta Vigo have also been linked with the 24-year-old midfielder in recent weeks but Mundo Deportivo claims that Rafinha has already given the green light to complete the move to the Italian side after "agreeing" personal terms.

Barcelona are also likely to part ways with the versatile midfielder this month but Mundo Deportivo claims that Ernesto Valverde's side don't want to let him go on the cheap after having made a big investment in signing both Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and Yerry Mina from Palmeiras.

The Catalans originally planned to get €20m for his services but the Spanish publication suggests that they would be ready to reduce their demands to around €18m to facilitate the departure of the midfielder.

Mundo Deportivo doesn't reveal the specific amount of Inter's offer but it looks that the Catalans and the Italians are destined to reach an agreement if, as reported, the player has already agreed personal terms.

Nevertheless, Barcelona desperately need to get rid of some players before the January transfer window to balance their books and make space for Coutinho and Mina.

Rafinha has just recovered from a serious knee injury which required two bouts of surgery and kept him on the sidelines for more than eight months.

The Brazilian has not played since April and his hope of breaking into Valverde's plans in the second half of the season look slim following the €160m arrival of Coutinho from Liverpool.

Rafinha's days at the Nou Camp are numbered with other reports claiming that Arsenal and Celta are also closely monitoring the situation.

The Gunners have been linked with the Barcelona midfielder in the past and Catalunya Radio recently said that they would also be keen on signing him this month with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger keen on signings reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Celta sporting director Felipe Minambres recently confirmed that they are also in the race after Rafinha enjoyed a successful loan spell at Balaidos during the 2013-2014 campaign.