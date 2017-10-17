Rafinha Alcantara's father has claimed that the Barcelona midfielder is not "interested" in leaving the Nou Camp as the Brazilian is only focused on recovering from a serious knee injury which has prevented him from playing a single minute in the opening part of the campaign.

The 24-year-old midfielder was linked with all Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus during the summer transfer window following the departure of Luis Enrique.

The former manager was the one who gave Rahinha the chance to establish at the Barcelona first-team after having coached him at Celta Vigo during the 2013-2014 campaign.

It was said that Rafinha feared that his playing time under Ernesto Valverde was going to be limited and he was considering moving somewhere else to secure more minutes.

However, Rafinha eventually stayed at the Nou Camp to recover from a serious knee sustained in April.

Earlier this month, Barcelona revealed that Rafinha had suffered a setback in his recovery and had been forced to undergo a second bout of surgery on his knee.

Rumours remain that the Brazil midfielder could still leave Barcelona in January in order to increase his chances of representing his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But Rafinha's father, Mazinho, has ruled out that possibility after pointing out that his son is still planning to see out his contract at the Nou Camp.

In November 2015 the player committed his long-term future to the La Liga giants by signing a new deal until 2020, setting his buyout clause in €75m (£66.9m, $88.2m).

"There is always speculation but our worry is that he recovers, that he can get back onto the pitch. We've spoken with nobody, neither with Barcelona about this issues (a potential move away) because an injured player is difficult to negotiate with when it comes to other clubs. Besides we don't have interest, we have a contract with Barcelona and out thought was in his recovery," Mazinho said to Marca.

"Since 2005 I've had a perfect relationship with Barcelona. I have no complaints. I don't think Rafinha has had any problems with any coach or their system because he's a player that can adapt to any position."

Meanwhile, Mazinho refused to set a exact time frame on Rafinha's recovery but adding that he hopes to see his son back in action soon. "Rafinha is well, recovering, doing his work, I think he will be back soon," he added.