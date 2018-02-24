Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is eager to make his loan stay at Inter Milan a permanent one at the end of the season.

Rafinha, 25, made just one appearance under Ernesto Valverde at the Nou Camp with a series of serious injuries damaging his first-team prospects. The midfielder returned after an eight-month absence in December but was given the green light to leave in pursuit of greater opportunities, joining Inter for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

The Brazil international is yet to start a game for the Nerazzurri since sealing his loan move during the January transfer window but has made four appearances off the bench and has been impressed with Luciano Spalletti's approach to management.

Inter have the option to make the transfer a permanent one in a decision which must be confirmed before the end of the season, with a €35m (£30.8m, $40m) fee already agreed - a figure confirmed by the club. Rafinha is already eager for the Serie A giants to exercise that option.

"Of course, that is what I want," Rafinha told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I want to stay here, then all else will depend on Inter.

"Apart from [Spalletti's] football preparation, I like people like him who tell you things to your face. We had already spoken on the phone when I was still in Barcelona. He knows that I can play in all positions in midfield, but also in attack."

After such a lengthy spell on the sidelines in 2017, Rafinha is not concerned by his lack of starting appearances and feels it is just a matter of time before he recovers his best form.

"Now I feel good, I am finding the right rhythm, I am happy with my condition and I am adapting. I would say that every player wants to start matches from the beginning, but between the physical recovery and the need to understand a new style of football I think the approach was the best.

"It is better, some pains are quite normal after months of inactivity, but everything is going in the right direction, I feel close to the top."

Rafinha was one of a clutch of players offloaded by Barcelona during the January window as Valverde sought to trim his bloated squad. Ostracised midfielder Arda Turan also left the club, returning toTurkey to join Başakşehir on loan with Gerard Deulofeu also left to join Watford on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.