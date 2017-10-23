First-year students at St Andrew's University in Scotland staged a huge shaving foam fight on the university's Lower College Lawn to celebrate Raisin Monday (23 October 2017).

The tradition is thought to date back to the university's early days, when new students (or "freshers") would give senior students a pound of raisins as a thank-you for helping them to adjust to university life. In return, they would get a receipt written in Latin. Failure to produce the receipt could result in a dousing in the local fountain.

In the modern era, the raisins have been replaced with a bottle of wine, and the dousing with a foam fight. IBTimesUK presents some of the messiest photo from the annual event.

Raisin Monday is the culmination of the university's Raisin Weekend – an alcohol-fuelled rite of passage for new students.