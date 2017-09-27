Real Madrid star Raphael Varane has agreed a new deal to extend his stay at the La Liga giants until 2022.

The 24-year-old defender is the sixth player to commit his long-term future to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent days after Karim Benzema, Marcos Llorente, Isco, Dani Carvajal and Marcelo also put pen to paper on new contracts earlier in the month.

"Real Madrid C. F. and Varane have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will see him remain at the club until 30 June 2022," the club confirmed. "Tomorrow, Thursday, at 2pm, Varane will appear before the media in the press room of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium."

Varane's decision should put an end to the long-running speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United to reunite with Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager was the man who signed Varane for Real Madrid in the summer of 2011 as a prospect for the future.

The former Lens starlet quickly became a favourite of Mourinho's at the Santiago Bernabeu and it was said that the manager had tried to lure him to Chelsea during his second tenure at Stamford Bridge.

The centre-half eventually stayed at Real Madrid but the possibility sprung up again in the summer of 2016 when Mourinho joined Manchester United.

Varane himself confirmed last year that he turned down an offer to reunite with the Portuguese boss at Old Trafford during the summer of 2016 because he wanted to continue his development under his compatriot Zinedine Zidane.

"Of course it's flattering. Manchester United are a very big club. But from the moment when Madrid and I are in sync on my project, there's no questions to ask yourself," Varane said. "I have always said I feel good in Madrid. It's not easy to say 'No' to Jose Mourinho, but you have to weigh up the pros and the cons. We're men, we have decisions to make and that's how it is."

"It was really that trust [from Zidane], that support which was important for me, and when I was reassured on that point, there was no question of it anymore."

Sky Sports earlier this summer said that Mourinho was still keen on luring Varane to United with the Premier League giants looking to bolster the heart of the back-line.

However, United eventually signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica while Varane has decided to commit his long-term future to Real Madrid after having established as a key player in Zidane's line-up.