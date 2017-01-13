A teenager who carved his name into the arm of his 15-year-old victim before raping her and stabbing her in the neck has been found guilty. Miles Hughes was 17 when he assaulted his victim at a cemetery in north-west London before leaving her for dead.

Hughes, now aged 18, was found guilty of attempted murder and rape following a trial at the Old Bailey. The court heard how Hughes and the victim, who were known to each other, met on the afternoon of 9 July 2016 before going to Hampstead Cemetery on Fortune Green Road.

The pair sat down and talked before Hughes took out a Stanley knife and carved his name into the girl's arm.

He then demanded sex with the girl. After she refused, he pinned her down and raped her before stabbing her in the neck and throat area. Hughes ran off after a member of the public saw the incident and shouted after him. Hughes climbed over a nearby fence, but he was arrested a short time later after he dialled 999 to say he had murdered a girl in the graveyard.

Police said the victim suffered a "terrifying ordeal" due to the incident but had only received minor injuries.

Hughes, of Camden, north London, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but denied attempted murder and rape. He now faces a lengthy jail term when he is sentenced on 24 February.

DC Gary Fernon of the Met's Sexual Offences Exploitation & Child Abuse Command said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the young victim who is still coming to terms with what happened.

"I am pleased that Hughes – who was just 17 at the time of the attack – now faces a long spell behind bars for this horrific crime."