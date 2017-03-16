US President Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg's feud is getting uglier by the day as celebrities are joining in to voice their opinion. The latest person to lend support to the American rapper is none other than his protégé Bow Wow aka Shad Moss, who seemed to have crossed the line by dragging in First Lady Melania Trump into the conflict.

The rapper-turned-actor met with immense criticism online when he made an obscene remark against Melania in his tweet. Responding to the president's remark on Snoop's "failing career" on social media, Bow Wow took things to another level and threatened to "pimp" the first lady.

"Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk ass up talking s**t about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us," the 30-year-old tweeted offending even the non-supporters.

The nasty war of words on Twitter began after Snoop released some controversial new scenes from his song Lavender. In the music video, the rapper reportedly has taken a dig at the president by mock-executing a clown named "Ronald Krump" with a fake gun.

Snoop has not been particularly shy about expressing his thoughts on the new president as he criticised Trump's travel ban and several other policies in a new Billboard interview.

All this perhaps did not go down well with Trump, who fired back at Snoop on Twitter. On Wednesday (15 March), Trump posted, "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"

Since then, several politicians and celebrities have rallied their support for either of the two. While Senators Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz spoke out against the video, rappers such as Ice-T and Treach emphasised on the "artistic" side of the rapper.

"Trump brings a lot of these jokes on to himself. He's just such a character, and he acts like a clown," Ice-T said in defence of Snoop.