Former Manchester United star Phil Neville has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford and claims the forward is "in the same bracket" as Barcelona summer signing Ousmane Dembele and Paris Saint-Germain new addition Kylian Mbappe.

Dembele moved to Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record deal worth 105m (£92.6m, $125.4m) plus €40m (£35.3m, $47.8m) in add-ons. Mbappe joined PSG on loan from AS Monaco and the former has an option to sign him on a permanent transfer.

The Guardian reports the Parc des Princes outfit will have to pay a fee around €180m (£166m) to Ligue 1 winners to make the deal permanent. Mbappe is partnering alongside Neymar and Edinson Cavani to lead PSG's attacking lineup, while Rashford is a key figure in United's attack.

Jose Mourinho has fielded the England international on the wide positions, while Romelu Lukaku has been leading the Red Devils' strike force. Neville, who claims Rashford is worth around £100m to £150m, claims the 19-year-old United star has all the attributes to become a world-class player.

"Everybody praises Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe but nobody talks about Rashford in this country," Neville told Sky Sports.

"Because he's English we just say 'he plays on the left wing, he's OK'. He is up there with Dembele and Mbappe, who also play on either wing. People say you have to play Rashford as a centre-forward but you can play him anywhere because he is good enough.

"Rashford is in the same bracket as those two - £100m-£150m players - he is every bit as good as those two and can be in the future because he is improving every season.

"He broke in under Louis van Gaal and set the world on fire, in his second season under Jose Mourinho everyone thought he wouldn't play but he did in all the big games. Now he is adding goals to his game and he can be absolutely world class."

Rashford started as a central striker in United's 4-1 win over Burton Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup. He scored a brace against the Championship side, taking his overall tally to five goals and two assists in all competitions this season.